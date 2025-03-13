Local

Youth pastor in Alpharetta arrested on child sex charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Daniel Menelaou
ROSWELL, GA — A 31-year-old youth pastor from Futures Church in Alpharetta was arrested in Roswell on Wednesday on child sex charges.

Police reveal that the investigation began last month after the Roswell Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip that Daniel Menelaou had used messaging app, Kik, to send and download sexually explicit videos of children.

He’s been arrested in Roswell and charged with six felony counts of possessing or controlling materials depicting minors in sexually explicit content.

He is currently being held in jail on $120,000 bond.

