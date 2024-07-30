You’re invited to unveiling of new Hank Aaron postage stamp at Truist Park this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Postal Service will unveil a new stamp that honors baseball legend Hank Aaron and fans are invited to attend the special ceremony.

The Aaron family, Braves executives and USPS officials will introduce the new Henry “Hank” Aaron Forever Stamp on Wednesday.

“A giant both on and off the field, Hank Aaron rose from humble beginnings to rewrite the record books while prevailing in the face of racism,” USPS officials said in a statement.

The event will be open to the public, but you must RSVP online.

The stamp features Aaron in his Braves uniform and is part of the yearlong celebration for the 50th anniversary of Aaron breaking the home run record on April 8, 1974.

The Braves celebrated the 50th anniversary of the record earlier this year.

“What did he do when he rounded the bases?” Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron was asked by Karyn Greer.

“Of course, I was watching him carefully, and I saw him looking over trying to find me, and in a few minutes, he came to the box where I am. But we embraced and he just kind of split up and he said, ‘We did it,’” she said.