Young college graduates may be struggling to find work because of remote jobs

ATLANTA — A new study suggests remote work, rather than artificial intelligence, may be contributing to higher unemployment rates among young college graduates.

Researchers found that businesses have become more reluctant to hire young and inexperienced workers since the rise of remote work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the study, employers say it is more difficult to train and mentor entry-level employees in a remote work environment.

Researchers concluded that remote work is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the increase in unemployment among recent college graduates since the pandemic.

The study identifies remote work as a key driver behind higher unemployment rates for young college graduates.