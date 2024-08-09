‘You got one under your belt.’: Atlanta drug dealer recorded laughing about overdose death sentenced

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for a role in distributing large quantities of fentanyl and other controlled substances in Middle Georgia, linked to the overdose death of a person.

Lagary Williams, also known as “Frog,” 40, received a sentence of 340 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release from U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Aug. 8.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 30, 2023. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

“Lagary Williams—who was recorded on wiretap mocking the death of a man who overdosed on his fentanyl supply—is now held accountable for providing kilograms of fentanyl and other deadly drugs to people living in Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat we’ve faced, and our office will continue to pour every available resource into addressing the fentanyl crisis alongside our federal, local and state law enforcement partners.”

Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, echoed the sentiment.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine have taken a terrible toll on our communities. This drug distributor and his associates will now face the consequences of their actions,” Murphy said.

“A large amount of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine was taken off the streets of Central Georgia, and a key supplier has been stopped,” GBI Director Chris Hosey added. “Partnering with law enforcement at every level, GBI will continue to dedicate resources to investigating armed drug distribution activity in a collective effort to make the communities we serve safer.”

The investigation began in July 2020 when agents from the DEA Macon Resident Office, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and the GBI received reliable information about illegal drug activities in Milledgeville.

Co-defendant Damon Hayes was identified as a distributor of various narcotics with Williams as his supplier. Surveillance confirmed Hayes regularly obtained drugs from Williams’ luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Atlanta.

During the investigation, a wiretap captured Williams and another distributor discussing an overdose death caused by fentanyl supplied by Williams.

In the recording played during the sentencing hearing, Williams said, “You got one under your belt, boy [laughing],” referring to the fatal overdose.

On Sept. 10, 2021, after wiretap intercepts showed Hayes was traveling to Atlanta for a re-supply, federal agents executed a search warrant at Williams’ apartment.

Williams and another person attempted to evade capture by jumping off the balcony but were subsequently apprehended.

©2024 Cox Media Group