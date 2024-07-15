A year later, community remembers 4 people killed, officers injured in Hampton mass shooting

HAMPTON, Ga. — It’s been a year since a Henry County subdivision was devastated by a mass shooting that left four people dead.

Investigators said 40-year-old Andre Longmore killed three men and a woman during a shooting rampage in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton.

The four victims were identified as 67-year-old Scott Leavitt, 66-year-old Shirley Leavitt, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard, 65 and 66-year-old Ronald Jeffers.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting, Longmore drove away in a Black GMC Acadia. Police then searched the area for Longmore all around the area for several hours.

Clayton County police said that they responded to an apartment building on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro after a Henry County deputy made contact with the vehicle that Longmore had last been seen in.

Hours later, Longmore was killed in a shootout with deputies and police officers. A Henry County deputy and two Clayton County police officers were wounded during the incident.

Police and sheriff deputies said they made contact with Longmore inside one of the apartments and he began firing at them. Officers and deputies then returned fire, killing Longmore.