Yamaha changes production, resulting in job losses in Newnan

NEWNAN, GA — Yamaha is ending in-house production of its side-by-side recreational vehicles, a move that will result in job losses at its Newnan manufacturing facility.

The company says the decision will eliminate about 300 jobs globally, with many of those positions affected at the Newnan plant.

Yamaha’s Newnan facility, which opened in 1986, is the company’s largest manufacturing operation in North America and employs more than 2,000 people.

The company says the plant will continue producing ATVs, golf carts and personal watercraft. Some affected employees may also be offered other opportunities within the company.

Earlier this year, Yamaha announced plans to relocate its North American headquarters from California to Kennesaw.

The company says more than 4 million Yamaha vehicles have been built at the Newnan facility over the past 40 years.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.