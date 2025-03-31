Wrong-way driver crashes into Dunwoody Police Car; DUI investigation underway

DUNWOODY, GA — A suspected drunk driver is in custody following a head on collision with a Dunwoody Police officer Sunday night on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Authorities say the driver was traveling in the wrong direction when the crash occurred. One Dunwoody officer narrowly avoided the oncoming vehicle, while a second officer was unable to do so and was hit.

Sergeant Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said officers were attempting to locate the wrong-way driver when the crash happened. “Another one of our officers was just up the road, and had turned to go onto Ashford-Dunwoody south to try to help locate the vehicle as well, and that officer was unfortunately not able to avoid the collision and the two vehicles struck each other,” Cheek explained.

The officer involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. The driver, who did not appear to be seriously hurt, was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody.

The Georgia State Patrol is now leading the investigation and confirms the suspect is facing several charges, including driving under the influence (DUI).

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story