Writers, actors anxious to see details of tentative agreement to end writers’ strike

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia workers who have been out of a job and on strike could be back to work in a matter of days.

There is a tentative agreement to end the writers’ strike and they could learn details of that deal as early as Tuesday.

It’s not just writers who are anxious to see these details. The actors also want to know how much progress the writers made in their negotiations.

They hope this is a step in getting back to work at studios.

Instead of being inside writing scripts for family comedies, Writers Guild of America (WGA) member LaMont Ferrell has been outside.

“I’ve been on the picket line literally out in the street in the rain and the hot sun,” said Ferrell. “I’m very anxious this has gone on for almost 150 days.”

Now, Ferrell hopes that he will soon be back at the writing table.

The WGA has come to a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The WGA said, “that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers”.

The agreement still has to be voted on, but others are watching.

Actors are also on strike, hoping for a deal that will also compensate them for streaming and protections from Artificial Intelligence.

They say this is a historic moment in time for all of labor.

“This is the hot labor summer because there is labor tension in a lot of different areas,” said SAG-AFTRA member Mike Pniewski.

Earlier this year, UPS workers struck a deal.

In just the past few weeks, United Auto Workers also began striking.

Every union is hoping each deal that gets made sets the tone for their negotiations.

“The wage gap is growing exponentially and the numbers are not sustainable,” said Pniewski.

For Ferrell, with a son just months away from college, getting back to work as a writer can’t come soon enough.

“We all have mortgages we all have cars, we all have children in school,” he said.

