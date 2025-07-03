Woodstock officer accused of using excessive force during traffic stop fired

WOODSTOCK, GA — Woodstock police have terminated the employment of an officer who was accused of using excessive force during a recent traffic stop, officials said.

After an internal investigation of the case, Officer Justin Davis was found to violate multiple department policies, including the department’s use of force policy, Georgia officials said.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, Officer Davis stopped a driver for reckless driving and speeding. During the encounter, the officer used physical force while making the arrest.

The charges against the driver were later dropped, and the individual filed a formal complaint with the department regarding the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to examine a Woodstock police officer’s use of force during a recent traffic stop on Main Street.