Woodstock moves Veterans Day celebration indoors due to cold weather

WOODSTOCK, GA — The City of Woodstock is moving its Veterans Day celebration indoors because of expected cold weather.

City spokeswoman Stacy Brown said the event, originally planned for the park at City Center next to the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, will now be held inside the City Council chambers at City Center on Main Street.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown noted that the program will no longer include a candlelight observance since the event is being held indoors.