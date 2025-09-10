Woodstock approves largest property tax decrease in decades

WOODSTOCK, GA — City leaders in Woodstock have approved what they are calling a “historic” property tax decrease, bringing rates to their lowest level in at least 30 years.

The decision, approved by the city council, comes as Woodstock reports strong tax growth from the previous fiscal year. Officials say the rollback rate will mean an average property tax bill of about $760 for a home valued at $368,000.

Mayor Michael Caldwell credited the cut to robust downtown development and surging business revenues, noting that it comes even as the city makes record investments.

“We would actually lower our tax rate here in Woodstock and decrease taxes at a time where we have made the largest investment in our infrastructure, our parks and trails, and our police,” Caldwell said.

City officials emphasized that the tax reduction was made with financial stability in mind, citing long-term growth that has allowed the city to give taxpayers relief while continuing to expand services.