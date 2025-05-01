Woman who was found shot to death on Easter Sunday in NW Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police say a woman with distinctive tattoos who had been found shot to death has been identified.

The body of 20-year-old Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas of Utah was found on Easter Sunday in a wooded area along Marietta Boulevard NW near Crest Lawn Memorial Park in northwest Atlanta.

Police were initially asking for help with the public to identify Villegas, releasing photos of her tattoos to the public.

She did not have any identification on her save for three distinctive tattoos: a bird on her thigh, a treble clef on her left wrist, and an eye on her right wrist; details they had hoped someone would recognize.

Atlanta police say it remains an active investigation as they search for her killer. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.

Anyone who may have information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.