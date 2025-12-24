Woman who drove car into Kroger facing multiple charges

ATHENS, GA — There is an update on the woman who crashed her car into a Kroger in Athens injuring five people last week.

She has now been arrested and charged.

Police says they’ve charged 40-year-old Lonneshia Appling with a long list of charges.

They include serious injury by vehicle, a felony, and three misdemeanors, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI, and reckless driving.

Police records also show Appling was also driving with a revoked license at the time of the incident.

She is currently booked into the Clarke County Jail in Athens.