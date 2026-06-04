Woman wanted in connection to murder of child in Atlanta captured in North Carolina

CLAY COUNTY, NC — Authorities in North Carolina arrested a woman wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child in Atlanta, officials said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brandon Coker, Investigator J.J. Wooten, and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a second-degree murder warrant Wednesday at a home in the Cold Branch community.

The warrant was issued by the Atlanta Police Department for 53-year-old Nicole Marie Fillipi in connection with a drug-related homicide case involving a child.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said officers “forcibly breached the door to the residence” before taking Fillipi into custody.

Fillipi was taken before a Clay County magistrate and held without bond following her arrest.

She waived extradition and is awaiting transport back to Atlanta to face charges, officials said.