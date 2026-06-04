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Woman wanted in connection to murder of child in Atlanta captured in North Carolina

By Miles Montgomery
Nicole Marie Fillipi (Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery

CLAY COUNTY, NC — Authorities in North Carolina arrested a woman wanted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child in Atlanta, officials said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brandon Coker, Investigator J.J. Wooten, and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a second-degree murder warrant Wednesday at a home in the Cold Branch community.

The warrant was issued by the Atlanta Police Department for 53-year-old Nicole Marie Fillipi in connection with a drug-related homicide case involving a child.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said officers “forcibly breached the door to the residence” before taking Fillipi into custody.

Fillipi was taken before a Clay County magistrate and held without bond following her arrest.

She waived extradition and is awaiting transport back to Atlanta to face charges, officials said.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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