Woman shot while driving in downtown Atlanta; police investigating

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while driving through downtown Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the 23-year-old woman was traveling along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near the intersection of Ira Street just after 2 p.m. when she heard gunfire. Moments later, she realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing. Her name has not been released.

Atlanta police say the investigation remains open and active as they work to determine how the shooting occurred.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story