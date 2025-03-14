Woman shot and robbed after meeting with man she met on dating app

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A woman tells DeKalb police a man she met on a dating app ended up shooting her and stealing her car.

Blaine Clark, Public Information Officer with DeKalb County Police, tells WSB Radio that officers responded to a shooting, early Friday morning, on the 1800 block of Phillips Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the hip.

She told police her car and phone were stolen by a man she agreed to meet at a park. The unidentified woman told investigators she met the man on an app. Authorities haven’t released a description of the man just yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip using the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by their tip.

WSB Radio’s Daphne Young contributed to this story.