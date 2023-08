ATLANTA — A woman was shot at an apartment building near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting happened sometime shortly after 8:30 a.m. at an address on the 400 block of Markham Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police said that the woman was not breathing or conscious when they arrived.

A suspect was arrested, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

