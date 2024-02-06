Woman runs from police, strips nearly naked on Atlanta airport tarmac

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was a wild day for one woman at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said on Monday, just before noon, officers with the Atlanta Police Airport Section responded to a “disorderly customer” at gate E1.

The suspect, who police identified as Lezlie Hernandez Zapata, was told her boarding pass was denied due to her behavior.

When officers started to escort Zapata from the gate to the terminal, she refused to get in the police car and ran away from officers.

As she was running down the airport tarmac, officers caught up to her, pushed her to the ground, and took her into custody.

Police said Zapata was taken to the airport precinct where EMS was requested to evaluate her.

Zapata had no apparent injuries and was cleared to be transported to jail.

While at the precinct, APD said Zapata spat on multiple officers, urinated on herself, and removed the majority of her clothes.

She was covered by other clothing items and then taken to Clayton County Jail.

Police said she is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

