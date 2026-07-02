Woman revived after near-drowning in DeKalb County pool

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A woman is recovering after being revived following a near-drowning in a DeKalb County swimming pool.
Authorities said crews responded just before 4 p.m. to a home on Mossey Drive after a report of a drowning.
When first responders arrived, the woman was in the pool and not breathing, officials said.
Emergency crews pulled her from the water and began life-saving measures, which were successful. She began breathing on her own at the scene.
She was rushed to a hospital. Her identity and current condition have not been released.
This is a developing story.