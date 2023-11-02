Woman issues warning after she says someone stole, demolished her home

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman wants to warn homeowners after she says someone stole her house and then had it demolished.

Linda Willis told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln all she has now is an empty lot that sits nestled in between two historic homes on Ralph McGill Boulevard in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward.

Willis reached out to Channel 2 Action News after she said her home was targeted by strangers because of its prime location.

“This is a historical area. This is why you would buy over here,” Willis explained.

Willis said she intended to own the home she bought in 1990 for the rest of her life.

“This is a sad day. After 30 years of paying a mortgage, it has become dangerous to be a senior and own gentrified urban property,” she said.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Willis said she arrived home to find a bulldozer in her front yard, tearing down her home.

“I went to the crane operator and said, ‘Who gave you permission to tear down my property?’” she said.

The operator told her that he had been hired by a company that recently bought the home from a woman named Cencera Willis.

The problem, according to Linda Willis, is that she never put her home up for sale and had no idea who Cencera Willis was.

Stay with WSB for more on the legal battle Linda Willis has been through and her fight to get her property back.

WSB-TV’s Ashli Lincoln contributed to this story.

