Woman identified as 1984 Cobb County homicide victim

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police in Cobb County have identified a victim in a cold case dating back to 1984.

In May 1984, officials say the body of a woman was found in the woods near the Chattahoochee River.

After decades of DNA testing yielding no results, detectives in Cobb County recently partnered with Othram Labs for advanced genetic genealogy. That led them to identify the victim as 61-year-old Veronica Jane Miller of Mableton.

Authorities say Miller was around 20-years-old when she died.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner ruled Miller’s death a homicide. The case remans under active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cobb County Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.