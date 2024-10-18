Local

Woman found shot in the head inside car in DeKalb County, police say

Woman shot in the head in DeKalb County (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was found sitting in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were flagged down on Wesley Chapel Road near Langdon Drive where they found the 41-year-old woman.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injury.

Police say it started as an argument on Leslie Brook Drive, which is just a block away, that turned into a fight, which led to gunfire.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Investigators haven’t commented on possible suspects or motives.

