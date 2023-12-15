Woman found guilty of chasing down and killing hit-and-run driver will learn sentence today

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found guilty of murder in the death of a hit-and-run driver in May 2019 will learn her fate at sentencing on Friday.

On Tuesday night a jury returned a guilty verdict against Hannah Payne in the deadly shooting of Kenneth Herring.

Prosecutors say Herring hit another car and drove off. Payne then followed Herring, confronted him, and shot him, according to prosecutors. They say she ignored repeated orders from a 911 operator not to pursue him.

Defense attorneys say she was told to get his license plate number, so she followed him. They argued he shot himself during a struggle with the gun.

The jury found Payne guilty on all counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“When I heard the first verdict tears started rolling down my face because at that moment I felt relief,” said Herring’s sister, Jacqueline Herring.

The district attorney’s office says Payne faces life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 15 years. Her sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

