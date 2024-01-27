Woman found dead near entrance of Atlanta park, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s body that was found near a northwest Atlanta park.

Atlanta police say that around 5 a.m., officers patrolling the area found an unresponsive woman near the entrance of Collier Park.

They say she had minimal trauma possibly from a fall or medical issue, but they are still investigating what led to her death.

Investigators said that she has not yet been identified, but is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the ongoing investigation.



