DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near a creek in DeKalb County on Friday.

Authorities responded to the 2700 block of Rockdale Drive after reports of a person found around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased, adult woman in the woods near a creek. According to police, there were no signs of foul play.

The identity of the woman was not released.