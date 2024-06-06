Local

Woman drowns after being swept up by current while walking along sandbar on Tybee Island

Tybee Island (Tony Thomas/Channel 2 Action News)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A woman drowned after her boyfriend says they got swept up by a current on a popular Georgia beach.

Three people were pulled from the waters of Tybee Island earlier this week, including a Good Samaritan, according to officials.

A man says he and his girlfriend were walking along a sandbar when they were swept up.

He told police that as he struggled, another man came and pulled his head above the water and told him to “turn over and float.”

Soon, the two men were pulled from the water.

Tybee Island police say that after Ocean Rescue teams pulled them to shore the Good Samaritan just stood up and walked away.

Tragically, the man’s girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. Her identity has not been released.

Police are searching for the Good Samaritan. If you know who he is, call police at 912-786-5600.

