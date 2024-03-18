Local

Woman disappears on her way to Atlanta airport, Cherokee County sheriff says

Michelle Brown Forbes (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Cherokee County sheriff officials said they are looking for 51-year-old Michelle Brown Forbes, who was last seen leaving her home at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the investigation, Forbes was going to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officials did not say why she was going to the airport.

Forbes was seen driving a black Mercedes GL with a Georgia license plate #SAV9798. Deputies added that Forbes’ phone is off.

Forbes is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and has a Pink Panther tattoo on her right calf.

Anyone with information regarding Forbes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

