Woman dies days after deer runs out in front of SUV on north GA highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died days after a SUV and deer crashed on a north Georgia highway over the weekend.

Ellen Fiorenza, 72, of Conyers died from her injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville on Monday, according to Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire.

On Saturday, Georgia State Patrol said Fiorenza was a passenger in Toyota Venza traveling on Ga. 15 when a deer ran in front of the SUV near Tom Born Road.

The SUV hit the deer, which went through the windshield, and Fiorenza was injured. Officials did not specify if the driver was injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Fiorenza’s family and friends and with all those impacted,” McEntire said.



