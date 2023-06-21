Woman dead, 2 others hurt after shooting near Georgia police station

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Three people were shot and one was killed near a Georgia police station on Tuesday evening.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon said officers at the station on Mill Street heard gunshots around 6 p.m. and ran a street over to find three people shot.

Investigators say the trio, two women and a man, were the victims of a drive-by shooting.

One of the women was killed. The other two are in the hospital.

None of the victims have been identified.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unclear.

They say none of the victims are from the Barnesville area.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or identified any possible suspects.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Chief Penamon says Barnesville has not had a homicide in over two years.

©2023 Cox Media Group