Woman charged with murder and identity theft of girlfriend in Fulton County cold case

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A woman accused of killing her girlfriend and stealing her identity is now behind bars in Fulton County more than 15 years after the violent crime.

The Fulton County DA’s office says Angel Marie Thompson allegedly killed 24-year-old Nicole Alston in 2007.

Alston was found dismembered in a burning black bag in Troup County.

Authorities say there was a long trail of evidence that led authorities to Thompson.

Even with the arrest, Alston’s mother, Sylvia, says the pain is still very real.

Thompson is charged with murder and identity theft.

Investigators say Thompson started using Alston’s identity to collect social security benefits, food stamps, and section 8 housing.

This went on for eight years.

Sandy Springs Police Detective John Nanoff says Thompson was also allegedly involved in sex trafficking.

“The night the body was found, she was already on dating websites looking for new people to communicate with,” Nanoff says.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says they’re hoping for additional info from anyone who had interaction with the couple in 2007.