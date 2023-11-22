Woman charged with Gwinnett man’s murder after buying hand saw, box cutters when he disappeared

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit searched an apartment in connection with the death of a Gwinnett County man and uncovered evidence about his murder.

Leondre Flynt, 21, left his home for a date in Buckhead with Destiny Stephens in July and never returned.

His family hasn’t heard from him since July 29.

According to warrants, investigators believe Flynt was shot and killed on July 29 and his body was disposed of.

His family accessed his iCloud account and provided a phone with his account to police to help with their investigation.

It was discovered that he had been communicating with a woman named Audrey Zalky on July 29 and that he used his phone’s GPS to navigate to the Marquis at Buckhead apartment complex at 214 Colonial Holmes Drive in Atlanta.

Police learned there had been a “shots fired” call that same day at 12:18 p.m.

A resident reported to the leasing office they had a bullet hole in their unit.

Police say the leasing office contacted the unit across from where the bullet hole was and a man named Ahmir Bobo apologized and said that a gun inside his apartment went off when a female friend was handling it.

Investigators researched Flynt’s vehicle through license plate readers and discovered that on July 29, it entered the Lowe’s parking lot on Caroline Street in Atlanta at 6:15 p.m.

Police watched the store’s surveillance video and saw Zalky and another woman named Destiny Stephens exit Flynt’s vehicle and go into the store to buy a hand saw and bolt cutters.

Later that evening, police say a Ring doorbell camera captured footage of a man moving bulk items on a furniture dolly from the direction of Bobo’s apartment towards the elevators.

When Stephens’ phone records were examined, they showed she was in the area of Bobo’s apartment at the time of the “shots fired” call, and in the area of the Lowe’s when she and Zalky were captured on surveillance video footage.

Flynt’s vehicle was tracked using OnStar to a CVS store in Detroit, Michigan on July 31.

The CVS store is approximately a 20-minute drive from the address listed on Bobo’s Michigan ID card.

Detroit police searched the area for Flynt’s vehicle but did not find it.

On August 16, maintenance workers from the apartment complex reported finding blood around the fourth floor of the complex.

Police responded and saw dark reddish stains on the railing that overlooked the alley where the dumpsters were stored, as well as a blood trail into the parking garage that appeared to end at one of the parking stalls.

Police obtained a search warrant for Bobo’s apartment and located the furniture dolly and air mattress that looked like the ones from the surveillance video, as well as two gun boxes, and other evidence.

Investigators sprayed Luminol in the living room and kitchen area of the apartment and found evidence that someone inside the apartment had been bleeding.

Police obtained a search warrant for Zalky’s Instagram account and identified a friend of hers who had been communicating with her around the time of the murder.

That person provided police with messages Zalky sent them in which she said she was attacked inside her apartment and that someone shot and killed her attacker.

Investigators have not yet determined who Flynt’s shooter or shooters were, but evidence suggests that Zalky, Stephen, and Bobo all participated in the murder of Flynt and hid it.

Stephens was arrested for murder and concealing the death of another and was issued a $150,000 bond on Tuesday.