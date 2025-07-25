Local

Woman charged with animal cruelty in Forsyth County after leaving dog in hot car

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — An Alpharetta woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her dog inside a hot car while getting her hair cut.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Carolyn Smith went into a hair salon on Peachtree Parkway during the heat of the day and left her 15-year-old dog inside her car.

It was just below 90 degrees outside. The window was cracked open slightly, but the interior of the car was still about 113 degrees.

The dog was panting heavily and foaming at the mouth when deputies arrived.

Smith said she didn’t think it was too hot for the dog.

She’s been charged with animal cruelty.

