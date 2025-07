LAGRANGE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a deadly dog attack in LaGrange on Friday morning.

LaGrange police responded to Swanson Street shortly after 11 a.m. and found a woman identified as Theresa Patterson in the road being attacked by two dogs.

Officers were able to stop the attack and give Patterson medical aid.

She was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

It is unclear who the dogs belonged to.