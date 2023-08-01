Woman attacked by masked man while walking along Roswell trail, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted when she went for a morning walk on Tuesday.

Authorities say the woman was walking along the Riverwalk Trail between Riverside Road and Dogwood Road just before 8 a.m.

The woman said she was walking down the paved path when a man, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask, walked up behind her and said he had a gun. He then forced her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her.

It’s unclear if the man actually had a weapon.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and are speaking with him, but added they are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

Anyone with details that could assist investigators should contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100.

