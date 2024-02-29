Woman arrested in connection to attempted kidnapping at Georgia state park

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after officials say she attempted to kidnap someone at a Georgia state park.

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that deputies arrested Kara Christopher in connection to an incident that occurred in the High Falls State Park.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Feb. 19th, around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to investigate an attempted kidnapping at the park.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was safe. Their identity has not been released.

Christopher was charged with kidnapping and is being held without bond.

The attempted kidnapping remains under investigation.

