Woman accused of threatening to kill Georgia T.J. Maxx employee after being caught shoplifting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after officials say she threatened a T.J. Maxx employee who accused her of stealing.

Floyd County sheriff officials said on Monday that Lakendria Slaton was taken into custody in connection to the incident that happened in October.

According to the report, on Oct. 28, Slaton took several clothing items from T.J. Maxx. Altogether, the items were valued at $106.94.

When Slaton tried to leave the store without paying, officials said a store employee attempted to stop her. According to the report, Slaton told the employee she would kill them.

Slaton was charged with terrorist threats and acts and theft by shoplifting, both misdemeanor charges.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

