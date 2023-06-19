Woman accused of shooting man, dog outside Buford Highway shopping center arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after officials say she shot a man and his dog near a Brookhaven shopping center.

Brookhaven police said officers received reports of a person shot outside a shopping plaza on Buford Highway Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a dog near the shopping center, both of whom had both been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, and the dog was taken for treatment by DeKalb County Animal Control. The man is in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the condition of the dog.

After a thorough investigation, authorities arrested 33-year-old Ashley Olbrias for cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

