Witnesses heard screams for help coming from a camper at Lake Lanier. What deputies discovered later

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Screams from inside a camper led to the arrest of a 54-year-old woman.

On June 13, just before 3:30 p.m., Hall County deputies were called to the Shoal Creek Campground.

Authorities conducted a welfare check after campers told deputies they heard someone screaming for help. When deputies arrived, first responders were helping the 80-year-old victim, who was bedbound and lying in urine.

HCSO deputies contacted the victim’s caregiver, Gretchen P. Manley-Philyaw, 54, who told deputies she left the victim in the camper overnight.

Manley-Philyaw specified she would take the 80-year-old woman to her home in Buford.

Both Manley-Philyaw and the victim were allowed to leave the campground.

Days later, on June 18, Adult Protective Services investigators learned that Manley-Philyaw had not taken the victim to her Buford home but instead, was at a camper at the Shady Grove Campground in Forsyth County.

Hall County deputies shared Manley-Philyaw’s information with the Forsyth County deputies where she was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Manley-Philyaw was charged with neglect of an elderly person and exploitation of an elderly person. She was booked into the Hall County Jail on June 18.

She later posted a $20,000 bond.

