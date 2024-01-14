Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory issued for several north Ga. counties

ATLANTA — A winter storm is expected to bring widespread snow and ice across the south, including parts of North Georgia over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Snow is expected to start in the North Georgia mountains by Monday morning.

As of Sunday morning, several North Georgia counties are under winter weather advisories from Monday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday morning. Those counties should expect up to one inch of snow and a light glaze of ice from freezing rain for counties in purple including the cities Rome, Calhoun, Ellijay and Blairsville.

Some light wintry mix is possible in the northwest metro, but little to no impacts are expected.

It will be dangerously cold on Wednesday morning when wind chill temperatures will be near zero to -5 degrees.

What you need to know:

Impacts primarily in North Georgia

Minimal, if any impacts for Metro Atlanta

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Walker, Dade and Catoosa Counties till Tuesday Morning for the potential of accumulating snow

Accumulating snow may make road travel hazardous in the mountains Monday and Tuesday

Coldest air in over a year arrives Tuesday night

Wind chills by Wednesday morning could range between 0° to -5°

©2024 Cox Media Group