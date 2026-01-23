Winter storm leads to weekend closures across metro Atlanta schools and colleges

ATLANTA — With a winter storm expected to hit the area this weekend, bringing the threat of freezing rain and icy conditions, several metro Atlanta colleges, school districts and local attractions are closing campuses and canceling activities as a safety precaution.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Atlanta University Center (AUC):

Due to the threat of a winter storm, the Atlanta University Center is closing its campuses on Saturday and Sunday. This includes all campus activities and sporting events. The Atlanta University Center includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College.

Emory University:

Emory University’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to expected weather.

University of Georgia:

The University of Georgia is preparing for the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, and snow and is encouraging students to return home for the weekend after classes on Friday.

The school says it will make a decision on Monday classes by early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say if the campus needs to close over the weekend, essential personnel will still be expected to report to work unless conditions prevent safe travel. Residence halls will remain open for students who choose to stay.

METRO ATLANTA SCHOOL DISTRICTS

(Listed alphabetically)

Atlanta Public Schools:

All APS weekend activities scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, and Sunday, January 25, 2026, are canceled. This includes all school-based events, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

Bartow County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled.

Cherokee County Schools:

Closed on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25.

Clayton County Schools:

District officials have canceled or postponed district-related activities and athletic events on Saturday and Sunday, January 24–25. The status of athletic events scheduled for Monday, January 26, is pending.

Decatur City Schools:

All athletic events and school activities are canceled for Saturday, January 24.

DeKalb County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled.

Douglas County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled. The Honor Bands concert has been moved to Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Fulton County Schools:

• Saturday, January 24: All activities scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. or later are canceled or may be rescheduled. • Sunday, January 25: All activities, regardless of start time, are canceled or may be rescheduled.

Gwinnett County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled.

Hall County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled. Friday, Jan. 23, events requiring an overnight stay are also canceled.

Marietta City Schools:

All events after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, and all Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled.

Newton County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, events canceled.

Paulding County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled.

Rockdale County Schools:

All Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, events canceled or rescheduled.

LOCAL ATTRACTIONS / OTHER

Atlanta Botanical Garden:

Both the Midtown and Gainesville locations of the Atlanta Botanical Garden will be closed Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, because of the threat of inclement weather.

Officials urge residents to stay weather-aware as conditions are closely monitored and additional updates may be issued.