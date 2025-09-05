Winder hosts resource fair to support healing after Apalachee High shooting anniversary

WINDER, GA — Just one day after the community marked the one-year anniversary of the Apalachee High School shooting, the City of Winder is hosting a resource fair aimed at bringing people together and offering support.

The event takes place on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park as part of a pep rally celebrating school spirit. Organizers say the goal is to balance fun with thoughtful opportunities for healing.

“We wanted it to be a little bit of a fun event,” said city spokesperson Sara Freeland. “It’s going to bring the community together in a fun but thoughtful way.”

The fair will feature mental health resources, including a booth from the Apalachee Resource Center, as well as support from local churches.

Freeland says the city hopes the event can help families who are still coping with the trauma of last year’s shooting while creating space to celebrate the community’s resilience.