Wildfires sweep through North Georgia and the Carolinas amid dry, windy conditions

NORTH GEORGIA — Dry and windy conditions over the weekend fueled dozens of wildfires across North Georgia, burning nearly 2,500 acres before winds subsided. Fires in Lumpkin and Rabun counties were among those that spread rapidly, but no injuries or significant property damage have been reported.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, officials responded to more than 130 wildfires statewide. While most were quickly extinguished, the extreme weather conditions made containment efforts challenging.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 wildfires broke out across the Carolinas, prompting evacuations in some areas. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, residents were on edge as a fast moving fire in Horry County doubled in size over the weekend. By Sunday morning, flames threatened the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon, consuming more than 1,600 acres.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission reported that the fire was 30% contained by Sunday afternoon. Evacuation orders were lifted later that evening as fire crews gained control.

Officials continue to monitor conditions, urging residents to remain cautious as dry weather persists.