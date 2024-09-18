Atlanta rap icon Rich Homie Quan to be honored during Wild ‘N Out Live show at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Wild ‘N Out Live tour is set to make a stop at State Farm Arena on Thursday evening and a special tribute for Atlanta rap icon Rich Homie Quan is scheduled, Atlanta Hawks officials said.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of acting and comedic icon Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out tv series, there will be with high-energy performances, comedic battles featuring DC Young Fly, Micheals and other cast members, officials said. Rappers Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Boosie and Nardo Wick are also set to perform.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar died on Sept. 5 at his home.

Rich Homie Quan was scheduled to be a performer at the Wild ‘N Out tour before he died.

“In a city that shaped his artistry and spirit, Wild ‘N Out will celebrate Rich Homie Quan’s legacy with a special commemoration, including a portion of the evening’s proceeds going to his family,” officials said in a press release.

The Celebration of Life for Rich Homie Quan was held on Tuesday morning at World Changers Church in metro Atlanta.

“Just like everyone else I’m in disbelief,” his father Corey Lamar told the congregation on Tuesday.

“Rich Homie Quan’s been my guy since the start of this tour,” Rip Micheals, creator of the Wild ‘N Out Live tour said. “He supported me from the very beginning, and now it’s our turn to honor him, take care of his family, and ensure his legacy stays strong.”

Rich Homie Quan is known for hits and classics “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

DC Young Fly promised the family he would continue the legacy of Rich Homie Quan.

“The things that he accomplished while he was here, we’re going to continue in his legacy. Even in a small amount of time, he made a big impact,” DC Young Fly previously said.

The show begins at 8 p.m. To purchase a ticket, click here.