Wife of former UGA star bulldog David Pollack undergoing surgery for brain cancer

By WSB Radio News Staff
Outback Bowl - Georgia vs Wisconsin - January 1, 2005 Georgia linebacker David Pollack celebrates victory with fans at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/WireImage)
ATLANTA, GA — The wife of former Georgia Bulldog star David Pollack is preparing for surgery following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Pollack rarely shares details of his personal life, but posted a call for prayers on ‘X’, adding that Lindsey will have the surgery Wednesday at Duke University.

Pollack was a three-time all-American linebacker while playing for UGA from 2001 to 2004. After his brief NFL tenure was cut short by a neck injury, he began a successful broadcasting career.

He and Lindsey were married in 2005 and have two children.

