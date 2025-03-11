Wife of former UGA star bulldog David Pollack undergoing surgery for brain cancer

ATLANTA, GA — The wife of former Georgia Bulldog star David Pollack is preparing for surgery following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Pollack rarely shares details of his personal life, but posted a call for prayers on ‘X’, adding that Lindsey will have the surgery Wednesday at Duke University.

Pollack was a three-time all-American linebacker while playing for UGA from 2001 to 2004. After his brief NFL tenure was cut short by a neck injury, he began a successful broadcasting career.

He and Lindsey were married in 2005 and have two children.