Why doctors say allergies, asthma are hitting harder, and more people in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — More people are dealing with asthma and allergies this summer season, and heading into fall, doctors are telling Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer why you’re getting the sniffles.

Even people who don’t normally have allergies during the summer are suffering right now, and the culprit is rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been sharing rain level data since July, and mold levels are now at the top of the charts.

Whether it’s leaf blowing to nose blowing, there’s been so much rain in the metro Atlanta area that mushrooms are popping up in people’s yards, adding species variety to what would normally just be flowers in bloom.

Joyce Patterson, a DeKalb County resident, says the season is hitting her and her family particularly hard.

“Allergies are just terrible,” Patterson told Channel 2 Action News. “Especially [for] my grandson and my husband. He never used to have allergies, and now he’s developed them.”

Dr. Christopher Chu at Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says mold levels have been spiking in their daily allergy and asthma count. Chu said he’s seen more patients coming in with worsening asthma and allergies in the past few weeks.

“I think just the actual mold burden is quite high and everyone’s getting overwhelmed if they’re not allergic to it. It’s also, it could be an irritant reaction where anything gets in your nose can cause congestion, sniffles, sneezing, etc.,” Chu said. I think that’s a lot of what’s happening here.”

It’s especially bad timing as kids go back to school in the area.

“It’s very common that patients with allergies, [and] asthma have worsened sleep quality because they look at symptoms, they’re mouth breathing because their nose is congested,” Chu said. “Everything gets worse.”

“I think it’s important to keep your medications going,” Chu said. “We’re always happy to help in tests if needed, but mold is high for now and it’s here to stay in the short-term.”