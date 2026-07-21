White House finalizing plans for ceremony honoring troops killed in Jordan

The dignified transfer for two U.S. service members killed last week in Iranian airstrikes in Jordan, including one with Georgia ties, has been delayed.

The White House said the exact time and location for the ceremony are still being finalized. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the dignified transfer, which honors U.S. service members killed while serving overseas.

The two service members killed in the strike were 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzalez of Carrollton, Texas, and 25-year-old 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, whose father said he lived mainly in Georgia.

Feehan’s parents told CNN they are devastated by his death and said he was planning to get married after returning from his deployment. They also said he accomplished more in his 25 years than most people do in a lifetime.

The deaths of Feehan and Gonzalez are the first American casualties from Iranian strikes since March.