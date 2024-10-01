Local

White House believes Iran is preparing imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel

Israel-Hamas war Members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) work at a staging area near the border of Gaza as a four day cease fire between Israel and members of Hamas holds for the release of prisoners and hostages on November 27, 2023 outside of the city of Sedero in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A senior White House official says the US believes Iran is preparing to “imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.”

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” a full statement reads.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” it continued.

The US is prepared to do whatever it can to help Israel intercept anything Iran directs its way, a US official told CNN. Those efforts would be similar to how the US offered its assistance in April, when Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles toward Israel – the vast majority of which were successfully intercepted.

It was not immediately clear the scale of attack the US anticipated Iran to launch against Israel this time around.

