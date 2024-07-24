What caused a Cobb County neighborhood to flood? Inside the cleanup and rescue efforts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners are grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding in Cobb County that struck Coopers Creek Circle Tuesday night, causing significant damage and necessitating close to 20 rescues by firefighters.

Crews, including water restoration companies, have flooded the area to aid in the cleanup effort.

Another cul-de-sac in the same community could also be affected if similar rainstorms occur, with EMA and firefighters already advising those residents to leave if rain returns.

Valvenci Holmes, who bought her home just two months ago, captured photos of a $30,000 renovation moments before the storm hit, only to see it destroyed by the flash flooding.

“I took some pictures 10 minutes before the storm came,” Holmes said.

Her husband, Moritz Holmes, described the moment the waters started to rise.

“We got ready to come down the steps and the water started coming up the steps,” he said.

Security camera footage showed what resembled a river flowing through the community, and the couple witnessed their car being washed away by the surging waters.

“I look and I literally see my car going across here. And now it’s in the creek? And now it’s upside down in this creek over here,” Moritz said.

Cleanup efforts are now in full swing as families return to their damaged homes. Interiors are mud-covered, highlighting just how high the waters rose.

Ross Cavitt, Communications Director for Cobb County, explained the rapid flooding.

“This was just a case that it rained so hard in such a short amount of time that the debris got caught up in the culvert that plugged up two 70-inch drains and caused at least one of those to collapse and caused the flooding, crews are working on a repair right now,” Cavitt said.

The Red Cross is assisting five affected families, but they will not receive state help due to the number of destroyed homes being too low for state involvement.

Many homeowners reported that this area has already flooded twice earlier this year.