Westbound I-285 weekend closure canceled due to weather concerns

ATLANTA — The planned full closure of westbound Interstate 285 this weekend has been canceled because of weather concerns, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The closure was scheduled as part of the ongoing construction project between South Atlanta Road in Smyrna and Paces Ferry Road.

The project is part of a larger effort to replace aging concrete pavement along the Westside Perimeter.

GDOT says the contractor was concerned the weather could delay construction and prevent the interstate from reopening in time for the Monday morning commute.

Officials say the closure will be rescheduled, but a new date has not been announced.

Motorists are encouraged to continue checking for updates as the project moves forward.