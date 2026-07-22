West Nile-positive mosquitoes detected in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County has reported its first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2026, according to county officials.

The mosquitoes were found in two surveillance traps, one in the Redan area and the other in Doraville.

No human cases have been reported in DeKalb County, officials said.

The announcement comes just weeks after Fulton County also reported West Nile-positive mosquitoes this year.

County health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, and removing standing water around homes where mosquitoes can breed.

According to the Atlanta-based CDC, the West Nile virus is spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Here are helpful tips from the CDC to prevent mosquito bites: